Christopher Walken Birthday: Here Are 5 Films Of The Actor That You Should Watch

Christopher Walken turns a 77 today. It almost feels like Dave Crawford wrote song 'What A Man' for Walken. Because, What a man, what a man, what a man, What a mighty good man. The actor has been active in the film industry since 1952 working in more than 100 films and shows over the years. He has worked in some of the most iconic films known to humanity and continues to work at the age of 77. He will be next seen in movies like The War with Grandpa and Wild Mountain Thyme, both of which we will see in good time. Quentin Tarantino Birthday Special: 10 Terrific Scenes That Display the Brilliance of the Avant-Garde Filmmaker.

Today, we are here to absolutely crush over the handsome actor (okay, he is 77 but handsome), and his acting skills on his birthday. He can deliver great performance even while playing a headless man in Sleepy Hollow, so there are no words we can write that will justify his talent. So, consider the following five movies as a fan simply raving about Walken's work.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this crime film featured Walken playing the role of Frank Abagnale Sr. He even earned an Academy Awards nomination for his performance. He earned that nomination while starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks who - were not nominated, just saying.

The Deer Hunter (1978)

Walken bagged the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor for his role in this war film. He was unforgettable in the film.

True Romance (1993)

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, this movie featured Walken in just once scene. That is all. And yet he is able to leave a mark. Walken plays the role of Don Vincenzo Coccotti, a Sicilian mob boss. Tarantino loves the scene.

The Dead Zone (1983)

Walken teamed up with David Cronenberg for this stunning thriller. Walken plays Johnny Smith, a school teacher wakes up from a coma to find his life turned upside down. His wife is married to someone else plus he has also gained a supernatural ability to hack into others' secrets upon touching them.

Seven Psychopaths (2012)

This movie has that Pulp Fiction vibe. It is darkly funny. Very twisted. And violent. Martin McDonagh directed this movie and there could not have been a better choice than Walken for his character.

So, this was our list of the favourite movies featuring Christopher Walken. We are eagerly looking forward to his next two outings.