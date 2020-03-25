Coronavirus Effect: Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 Gets Delayed by Two Months, Will Now Hit the Screens on August 14, 2020

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 Gets Delayed (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Marvel's Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson isn't the only superhero movie getting delayed amid the coronavirus scare. DC's Wonder Woman sequel that was slated to hit the screens in June this year has been pushed by two months and will now release on August 14, 2020. As per reports in Deadline, the decision was taken keeping the current market in mind and with a hope that things will eventually cool down by then. While Marvel is yet to announce the release date for Black Widow, Warner Bros went ahead and booked a new slot for this Patty Jenkins directorial. Wonder Woman 1984 Poster: Gal Gadot Looks Fierce In a Golden Armour.

Earlier there were reports about how the studio is considering to bring the WW 1984 to a streaming platform directly. But the move doesn't even make sense. There's no way the studio would risk the film's monetary business by allowing it to release online and they might as well keep delaying its release until things finally get back on track.

Check Out Gal Gadot's Announcement

Warner Bros Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement saying, "When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then." Story For Wonder Woman 3 and Amazon Spin-Off Series Is Ready, Reveals Director Patty Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros is unsure of In The Heights, Scoob! & Malignant's release dates. The movies have been postponed, yes, but there are no new slots allotted to them as of now. Besides WW 1984 and Black Widow, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place II, Peter Rabbit 2, and Disney's Mulan have been pushed indefinitely. Daniel Craig's No Time To Die has also been delayed and will now release in November 2020.