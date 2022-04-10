Daisy Ridley, who began her career with minor roles in the television shows like Youngers, Toast of London, Silent Witness, Mr Selfridge, and Casualty, became synonymous for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Even though she had done projects like a short film titled Blue Season, played the lead in film three of Lifesaver, and also appeared in the music video for Wiley's song "Lights On", playing the character of Kim, she is most famously known for her stint as the Star War character. Daisy Ridley's Amazing Rap Recapping All 8 Star Wars Films on the Jimmy Fallon Show is Driving Fans Crazy.

This just marked a great beginning for her after which she established herself as a talented actor. Ridley portrayed Mary Debenham in Murder on the Orient Express, an adaptation of Agatha Christie's detective novel of the same name. starred in the titular role in Ophelia, a reimagining of the Hamlet tale, alongside Naomi Watts and Clive Owen. And these roles made people look at her more and more seriously. In December 2019, Ridley appeared as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last film in the sequel trilogy.

During all these years of work, Ridley gave many interviews and talked about a lot things. Some things were so intelligent that one can follow them as basic rules of life and learn from the message she sent via these quotes. Chaos Walking Trailer: Daisy Ridley Can Hear Tom Holland’s Thoughts in This Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller.

Today marks her 30th birthday and we want to celebrate it by looking at 5 powerful quotes by Ridley. Take a look:

"I was kind of loathe to go on social media. I find the trolling unacceptable, and I never wanted to look like I was someone who would accept that."

"It's one thing for other people to see potential in you, and it's quite another for you to understand that and see it in yourself."

"I don't know if I can prepare for what's to come because I don't know what will." Daisy Ridley Quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

"Hope makes people good, a lot of the time. You hope for a brighter future, and resentment is outweighed."

"Sadly, people think a guy and a girl can't be friends without something romantic going on."

These sure are some wise words said by the actress. We hope to see more and more of Daisy Ridley on the screen. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

