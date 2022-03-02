Now whenever you ask someone about James Bond, the first image that comes to mind is that of Daniel Craig’s. Craig when eventually was casted in the role, many people really didn’t buy him as the character, but they would eventually eat their words. Ever since Casino Royale, Craig by many has been defined as the definitive live action Bond. James Bond has been portrayed by many actors, and for what it’s worth Craig really portrayed this character well. No Time To Die Movie Review: Daniel Craig’s Final Outing as James Bond 007 is an Absolute Delight (LatestLY Exclusive).

Daniel Craig has portrayed Bond in five films till now with his last being in No Time to Die. After that, he retired the character and is about to pass on the character to a new generation. Portraying Bond in five films, Craig clearly has given us many iconic moments. So to celebrate Daniel Craig’s 53rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best moments as James Bond. No Time to Die Ending Explained: Decoding The Climax of Daniel Craig’s James Bond Film and Its Sequel Possibility (SPOILER ALERT).

Blowing up the House (Skyfall)

Cornered into his house, Bond has no escape from Silva and his forces. In an attempt to get Bond out of the house, Silva blows up his Aston Martin which angers Bond even more. Bond then sets fire to two cylinders blowing up the house and causing a huge explosion. The scene is amazing considering just pure rage Craig showcases when the car blows up.

Opening (Casino Royale)

Over here, we don’t really see Bond be the Bond we all know and love, but Craig completely chews up the scene. Framed beautifully and shot in black and white, this was the scene that brought everyone on board Craig’s hype train.

M’s Death (Skyfall)

After Bond successfully takes out Silva, we see M succumb to her wounds and die. Craig’s acting in the scene is particularly great as he brings a great sense of emotion to it. It’s Bond's biggest loss since Vesper, and Craig sells the scene amazingly.

Bond’s Death (No Time to Die)

This was a tough one to watch in the theatres. After finally learning that he has a daughter and saving her, Bond can’t be with her because of the nano machines in his body. It was an incredibly sad ending to this character that was executed perfectly.

Name’s Bond, James Bond (Casino Royale)

Perhaps the franchise’s most iconic sequence, the ending to Casino Royale was a thing of beauty. After Vesper’s death, he finally finds Mr White and takes him ever so gracefully. With Bond finally becoming the 007 we all know and love, he drops his iconic line.

Whoever next takes up the mantle of Bond, has heavy shoes to fill in. With this we finish off the list and wish Daniel Craig a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2022 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).