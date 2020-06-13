Coronavirus in India: Live Map

#StayHomeStaySafe

Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory

Hollywood Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 02:59 PM IST
Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Did Captain America predict COVID-19 in 2011? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world in movies in a weird place. While we read stories on how The Simpsons had murder hornets in one of its many episodes, a new theory suggests that Chris Evans' Captain America did the same (not hornets but a virus outbreak) in its 2011 release. The theory implies that the movie that saw Evans officially entering the MCU predicted a COVID-19 outbreak. But how true is that? It was certainly not a part of the plot, we are sure about that. But a mere advertisement on a hoarding in one of its scenes prompted users to decode if the movie had predicted an outbreak. The Simpsons Predicted Murder Hornets? Netizens React to The Coronavirus Prediction Episode Showing Killer Bees (Check Tweets).

Netizens are currently debating if and whether the discussed scene in the movie really involved COVID-19 or was it simply a mistake on their part? A twitter user named William Mullally however, took some pain, did some research on his part and solved your queries with the help of his friend. Turns out, it wasn't the drawing of a COVID-19 virus on the hoarding but was instead a spaghetti advertisement. Disappointed? Yes, we get you. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Story Idea from 2015 About a Virus-Like Bacteria Similar to COVID-19, Netizens Call her 'Visionary'.

Check out his Twitter thread to understand how he managed to solve his million-dollar mystery.

Is it Really a COVID-19 Virus Design?

The Twitter User Isn't Convinced

Was it a Book Cover?

Let's Have a Clearer Look

The Scene Was Shot in Times Square in April 2011

He Had a Look at All April 2011 Releases and that Includes Akshay Kumar's Thank You!

Next Thing He Did Was Watching YouTube Videos of Times Square From April 2011

He Found a Similar Picture

He Recognised the Advertisement

It was a Barilla Spaghetti Ad

Interestingly we are discussing the Captain America story on Chris Evans' birthday (June 13) and that's a huge coincidence. Evans exited his superhero character with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame that showed him handing over his mantle to his good friend and fellow Avenger, Falcon. And while you may think if he'll return in MCU in future, you're highly mistaken. Chris is done with his superhero avatar and wants to focus on other roles next. We understand and stand by him!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
