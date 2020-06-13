Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory

The world in movies in a weird place. While we read stories on how The Simpsons had murder hornets in one of its many episodes, a new theory suggests that Chris Evans' Captain America did the same (not hornets but a virus outbreak) in its 2011 release. The theory implies that the movie that saw Evans officially entering the MCU predicted a COVID-19 outbreak. But how true is that? It was certainly not a part of the plot, we are sure about that. But a mere advertisement on a hoarding in one of its scenes prompted users to decode if the movie had predicted an outbreak. The Simpsons Predicted Murder Hornets? Netizens React to The Coronavirus Prediction Episode Showing Killer Bees (Check Tweets).

Netizens are currently debating if and whether the discussed scene in the movie really involved COVID-19 or was it simply a mistake on their part? A twitter user named William Mullally however, took some pain, did some research on his part and solved your queries with the help of his friend. Turns out, it wasn't the drawing of a COVID-19 virus on the hoarding but was instead a spaghetti advertisement. Disappointed? Yes, we get you. Coronavirus Outbreak: Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Story Idea from 2015 About a Virus-Like Bacteria Similar to COVID-19, Netizens Call her 'Visionary'.

Check out his Twitter thread to understand how he managed to solve his million-dollar mystery.

Is it Really a COVID-19 Virus Design?

A friend who’s fully into the covid conspiracies sent me this post that says Captain America predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2011, and while its obviously bs, I started fixating on that circled image on the right. pic.twitter.com/N4XywDTZEx — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

The Twitter User Isn't Convinced

It looks so familiar. What is it? I began to investigate. pic.twitter.com/WRmtlaeDkK — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Was it a Book Cover?

At first I thought it reminded me of a YA novel cover design from that era. I went through all the main ones until I remembered the Divergent cover had the same color scheme, but not quite the same design. Close, but no cigar pic.twitter.com/XHYgyrOyM1 — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Let's Have a Clearer Look

I enlisted my friend Wes for help, who found a clearer screenshot and zoomed in and it felt even more familiar but we couldn’t quite place it. pic.twitter.com/Qe2Cx5G3q8 — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

The Scene Was Shot in Times Square in April 2011

I figured out the filming date of the scene—23 April 2011. pic.twitter.com/BdkpgGykiv — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

He Had a Look at All April 2011 Releases and that Includes Akshay Kumar's Thank You!

I looked up every movie and broadway show released from April through the summer. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/vBST41Xm6w — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Next Thing He Did Was Watching YouTube Videos of Times Square From April 2011

I started watching random YouTube videos and looking for images from April 2011 in Times Square. No clear view of the poster. Wes started scouring Bing and google street view. pic.twitter.com/wyPExDL1QB — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

He Recognised the Advertisement

We recognized the logo and the color scheme. We cracked the case. pic.twitter.com/VeOKPdxZNE — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

It was a Barilla Spaghetti Ad

We recognized the logo and the color scheme. We cracked the case. pic.twitter.com/VeOKPdxZNE — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Interestingly we are discussing the Captain America story on Chris Evans' birthday (June 13) and that's a huge coincidence. Evans exited his superhero character with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame that showed him handing over his mantle to his good friend and fellow Avenger, Falcon. And while you may think if he'll return in MCU in future, you're highly mistaken. Chris is done with his superhero avatar and wants to focus on other roles next. We understand and stand by him!

