Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Black Adam’ Appearance at Virtual Fest

Los Angeles, June 18: Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson has teased that he will be giving an important update about his upcoming superhero film "Black Adam". After years of development, Johnson was supposed to start filming "Black Adam" this year, which got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his recent Instagram post, Johnson has shared he will be making an appearance at the DC FanDome event to talk about the project.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," Johnson shared on Instagram along with an artwork, which shows him in the supervillain avatar. "I will be joining the epic DC FanDome on 08.22.20. This one is for YOU - THE FANS," he added. Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Daughter Simone Joined WWE, The Rock Says 'I'm Very, Very Proud of Her'.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram Post

Earlier this year, Johnson revealed that he has started training for the superhero movie, which promises some high-powered action and CGI razzmatazz. The actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of snaps from his preparation. In the images, he can be seen working out at a gym.

"So it begins. Kickin' off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one's in my blood," he wrote alongside an animated image of his character levitating to some ominous music.

Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of the DC superhero Shazam. He is imagined as a complex antihero with a rich history of his own. Although Black Adam has traditionally been a villain, Johnson is selling him as a hero.

The event, to be held on August 22, will share new updates about film and TV and other projects across the Warner Bros universe, with appearances from the cast and crew of "Aquaman", Matt Reeves' "The Batman" which stars Robert Pattinson, "Batwoman", "Black Lightning", "The Flash", "Harley Quinn", "Lucifer", "Pennyworth", "SHAZAM!", "The Suicide Squad", "Supergirl" and "Wonder Woman 1984".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).