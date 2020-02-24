Dwayne Johnson’s Birthday Wish to His Jungle Cruise Co-Star Emily Blunt Is Full of Praises (View Pic)

Dwayne Johnson and his Jungle Cruise Co-Star Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Emily Blunt has recently turned a year older, and her "Jungle Cruise" co-star Dwayne Johnson is all praise for the former on her birthday. "Happy birthday to my dear friend and one of the most talented actors of our generation. Emily Blunt. And yes, I am contractually obligated to say nice things about her. Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Is Training at WWE Performance Center, Will She Be the First-Ever 4th Gen Wrestler?

Truth is, she's family. Happy birthday, sis . You look amazing for 102," Dwayne, who is also known as The Rock, wrote on Instagram on Monday. He also posted a picture in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other. Dwayne Johnson Shares Cause of Father Rocky Johnson’s Sudden Death.

Dwayne Johnson’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Emily Blunt

The Disney's Jungle Cruise is scheduled to release later this year. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.