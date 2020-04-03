Eddie Murphy Birthday Special: Taking A Look At The American Actor's Best Performances

Eddie Murphy turns a year older today (April 3)

Saturday Night Live would have not existed after the year 1980 had it not been for birthday boy Eddie Murphy. It was his comic timing that saved the show, and that is how everyone knew that he is here to stay. After original star cast and the executive producer left the show, the makers got a new team on-board. Still, a lot of viewers and the critics were not impressed. However, it was Murphy who got a lot of praises and no wonder the showrunners created the next season with him in the spotlight. Ever since then there has been no looking back for Murphy.

Eddie then made a transition to the big screen as he made his feature debut in 1984 (which is obviously the best year for the movies) with 48 Hrs. He was unanimously praised for his performance in the film and that is how Murphy cemented his position in Hollywood for a long time. As he turns a year older today (April 3), we take a look at some of Eddie's finest performances till the date.

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop

When we talk about Eddie's best performances, Beverly Hills Cop definitely tops the list. Eddie played a cop who goes all out to investigate the murder of a friend. It went on to become the highest-grossing film of 1984 and shot Murphy to stardom.

Murphy in his first film, 48 Hrs

Second in our list is 48 Hrs, which marked the feature debut of Murphy. In his very first film. Eddie earned praise for his acting skills and the chemistry he shared with Nick Nolte. Eddie Murphy Returns to 'Saturday Night Live' Show for Christmas Special.

Eddie Murphy in Trading Places

Trading Places is Murphy's first full-fledged comedy and it's still one of the funniest movies to have come out of Hollywood. Murphy's performance was dynamic in this film, there is no denying it.

Eddie as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor

Eddie played the overweight Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor and nailed it in each and every frame. He delivered big laughs and created one of the most endearing characters in the history of movies.

Eddie (left) in Coming To America

Lastly, Murphy portrayed a variety of characters throughout Coming To America. However, it was his act as lovestruck Prince Akeem that stayed with the audience. We at LatestLY wish Eddie a very happy birthday. Hope he is safe and taking care of himself and having a low-key birthday given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.