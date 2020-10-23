Emilia Clarke turns 34 today. The actress is best known for playing the Mother of the Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, on the hit HBO show, Game of Thrones. Although, her iconic character did not receive the ending it deserved, thankfully she did get many memorable moments over the course of the eight seasons. From her romance with Dothraki King Drogo to her bond with her dragons, Dany was a character unlike anything else on TV. Praise for the writers, but the character would not be so great without Emilia's efforts. Emilia Clarke Birthday Special: Charming With a Tint of Sassy, Her Wardrobe is as Gorgeous as it Can Be (View Pics).

"Throughout the show, there have been these glorious moments of Daenerys taking on a very strong role in a battle or in a decision to be made. There were these wonderful moments when she takes control, and it’s really liberating and beautiful. She frees people, she kills the baddies, and it feels good," the actress has said in ana interview about her character on Game of Thrones.

So, today, on Emilia's birthday, we are going to talk about the most iconic moments of the actress as the Khaleesi. Game of Thrones Director Explains Why Daenerys Targaryen's Character Underwent Such a Drastic Change in the Finale Season.

Dany Emerges From Fire Unscathed With Baby Dragons

Drogon Rescues Daenerys

Final Victory Speech

Dracarys

Kiss With Jon Snow

Bonus: Daenerys With Starbucks Cup

"I couldn’t have been more overjoyed at getting the opportunity to inhabit this character. At drama school we studied Shakespeare, and Dany’s not far off from that in terms of the sort of extraordinary, primal, bizarre, un-modern moments that a character can live through," the actress said in an interview. A very happy birthday Emilia. And thank you for giving us Daenerys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).