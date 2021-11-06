Emma Stone is one of the bubbliest personalities you will meet in Hollywood. Racking up such a great filmography at a young age, Stone has dazzled Hollywood time after time with great films and performances. With every performance she brings something new and that makes her a really talented actress. She brings such an infectious personality to the screen that it is hard not to be excited for her characters and their journey. Cruella 2: Emma Stone Confirmed to Reprise Her Role of Disney Villain; Oscar-Winning Actress Signs Deal to Return in the Sequel.

Starting off acting as a child, Emma Stone has starred in many great films. So to celebrate her 33rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of Emma Stone’s best films according to IMDb.

Superbad (7.6)

Superbad is one of the best comedies of the ‘2000s. Starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as teens who are about to graduate and want to lose their virginities at a party, Superbad is a hilarious romp. Stone plays the role of Jules, who is quite the popular girl at school.

Zombieland (7.6)

In a time where people were getting tired of Zombie films, in comes Zombieland and offers a fresh and hilarious story. America has been taken over by Zombies and a group of four people try to make their way through it. What follows is a hilarious film with a dash of romance to it too.

Birdman (7.7)

Birdman on all fronts is an astounding film. From the way it's shot to its amazing performances and story, Birdman is all you would want from a film. It follows an old washed up superhero actor trying to make a serious name for himself by doing a play, what follows is a great story that will leave you in awe by the end. Stone plays the role of Sam Thomson and is one of the best parts about the film.

The Help (8.0)

The Help is a period drama that focuses on the life of one aspiring journalist by the name of Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan and her relationship with two black maids. Emma Stone stars as Eugenia and is brilliant in the role. The film plays to the best strengths of its cast and is a great watch. Spider-Man: No Way Home! Emma Stone Shuts Down Rumours About Starring in Tom Holland's Film.

La La Land (8.0)

Emma Stone stars next to Ryan Gosling in this musical. La La Land tells a really deep and nuanced story about two individuals who fall in love and are trying to pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. It has a great concept and a lot of things to say about modern love that makes it so distinct from other romantic movies.

Honestly Emma Stone is one of the best actors working today and we can’t wait to see how her career goes from here. With this we finish off with the list and wish Emma Stone a very happy birthday.

