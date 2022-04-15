Emma Watson is quite the actress as she has played so many amazing roles throughout her career. Being a great role model in general, Watson has constantly fought for women rights and played characters that are just more than a pretty face. One of her most popular roles as a matter of fact, Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter films, provided with a character that was extremely smart and was equal to her male counterparts. Emma Watson Says She Would 'Definitely' Return for Another 'Harry Potter' Reunion.

Watson would embody this iconic role as she would give one of the best child performances of all time. Constantly being a highlight in many scenes, Hermione became an instant role model for young girls everywhere. So to celebrate Emma Watson’s 32nd birthday, let’s revisit five of her best scenes as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise. Emma Watson Expresses Her Excitement About the New Year, Urges People to Exhale All the Bad Sh*t.

Hermione Saving Ron (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone)

When going after the stone in the first film, our trio find themselves in quite the pickle. When trapped in the Devil’s Snare, Hermione easily makes it out of the trap, but Ron sadly isn’t able to. So Hermione does what she does best, and casts a spell to save him.

Punching Malfoy (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)

With Hermione being a muggle, she is constantly bombarded with discrimination in the Wizarding World. Malfoy constantly calls her a mudblood, and at this point she has enough. So, how does she retaliate? In the most satisfying way by decking him in the face.

Lying to Umbridge (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

Umbridge is one of the most easily hateable villains in the Harry Potter saga and films in general. So when Umbridge tortures Harry to give up Dumbledores secret weapon, Hermione’s quick thinking saves the day again. This leads Umbridge into the Forbidden Forest and being taken away by the Centaurs.

Wiping Her Parents Memories (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I)

Knowing that this is the beginning of the ending, Hermione knows that she has to leave her home forever. Emma Stone wonderfully acts out this scene as she heartbreakingly erases all her parents memories of their own child.

Dancing With Harry (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I)

In one of the franchise’s most emotionally charged scenes, things never seemed more bleak. With Ron gone, Harry and Hermione are alone. In a moment of levity, Harry asks Hermione to dance as they are allowed to feel happy for a second in the dark world that they are living in.

Emma Watson really shined in the role of Hermione Granger and was one of the best parts of the Harry Potter films. With this we finish off the list and wish Emma Watson a very happy birthday.

