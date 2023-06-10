Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup fanned marriage rumours Friday when they were seen wearing similar rings on their way back to their New York City residence. According to Page Six, Billy was photographed with Watts wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and a band on his ring finger. The 54-year-old, King Kong actor was seen wearing a gold wedding band and a white Oscar de la Renta gown while holding what appeared to be a bridal bouquet in New York. Naomi Watts Birthday: 7 Times She Ruled the Red Carpet Like a Queen (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup fuel marriage rumors as they're spotted wearing matching wedding rings https://t.co/5rgYTO61hu pic.twitter.com/oVewg0udaL — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2023

Watts was spotted out and about in New York City in April with a huge diamond on her left ring finger. When she wore the ring on the same finger during an appearance, where Hoda Kotb drew attention to her new bling, the excursion prompted engagement rumours, as per Page Six. "My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful," the show's host said. Kirsten Stewart, Emma Corrin, Naomi Watts - 10 Actresses Who Played Lady Diana In Movies And Shows.

"Oh, the brain fog!", trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied.

The mostly quiet couple has been romantically linked since 2017 when they co-created the Netflix comedy Gipsy, but they didn't make their relationship public until over five years later, in February 2022, when they made their red-carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Watts has highlighted her affection for her darling, Billy on Instagram since then, most recently in July 2022, when she wrote "Happy Birthday my love," with a kiss emoji and a selfie of the couple travelling together.