Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 2 was released on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film picks up after the events of the first film and sees Tyler Rake on another rescue mission to save his ex-wife’s sister from her gangster husband from the world’s deadliest prison. However, after release, Extraction 2 leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Extraction 2 Review: Early Reactions Hail Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Film, Calls It As ‘A Great Action Flick’.

Watch the Trailer for Extraction 2:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Extraction 2 Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Film Impresses With Its Well-Choreographed Action Scenes (LatestLY Exclusive).

For the unversed, Extraction 2 stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. It also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko and more. Extraction 2 is playing in theatres right now.

