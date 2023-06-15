Extraction 2 is the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action thriller Extraction. Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, the Australian black ops mercenary. Ahead of the film’s premiere on the streaming giant, which is on June 16, some have managed to watch Extraction 2 during special screening. Early reactions call this film by Sam Hargrave as ‘A Great Action Flick’. Yes, the action sequences and Chris’ performance have been hailed. Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Is Back as The Unstoppable Tyler Rake In Sam Hargrave’s Action- Thriller (View Posters).

'Hemsworth Is Great'

#Extraction2 is perhaps a little more uneven than its predecessor, but still like how it tries to balance emotion and action. It's mostly effective, while expanding the scope and larger narrative. The prison breakout sequence is a highlight. Hemsworth is great once again. pic.twitter.com/Glay81wimg — InSession Film (@InSessionFilm) June 15, 2023

'Crazy Action Scenes'

So yeah… I had a BLAST with #Extraction2, Im a huge fan of action movies and this one is PACKED with some crazy action scenes, great photography and good characters. Highly recommend. pic.twitter.com/i6UrxnFnhZ — Richard (@_richard_neto) June 9, 2023

'Breathtaking Action Sequences'

For a summer blockbuster, #Extraction2 is the real deal and delivers a good time, especially in its breathtaking action sequences. However, the really bad dialogue and rough pacing drag it down. It’s still an improvement from the first film and I wouldn’t mind seeing a third one. pic.twitter.com/357cCmcRPL — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) June 15, 2023

'A Great Action Flick'

We watched #Extraction2 and it was a BLAST 🔥 It elevates the scale and magnitude of its predecessor and brings us some badass action scenes and some interesting and captivating new characters. A great action flick for a movie night! @chrishemsworth RULES! pic.twitter.com/ctlPfx9dT1 — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) June 9, 2023

Watch The Trailer Of Extraction 2 Below:

