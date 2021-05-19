The COVID-19 delayed sequel of the everlasting Fast And Furious franchise, F9 is finally out for people to watch. Critics have made their opinions evident. Some called it melodramatic, others named it a ridiculous sequel while many couldn't believe that the whole space sequence was such a downer. Fast And Furious 9 Event in China Cancelled by Universal Pictures After Receiving Threats

Check out what critics have to say about it:

Screendaily: To criticise the Fast And Furious pictures for being preposterous is probably foolish: if anything, the recent sequels have happily embraced Dom & his crew’s logic-defying antics. (In fact, F9 includes a self-mocking joke in which Roman marvels at the increasingly daunting vehicles and vessels they’ve battled, including that hulking submarine in The Fate Of The Furious.) Lin, who cowrote the screenplay, has no intention of slowing things down now, laughing in the face of physics and common sense as cars swing through the air as if they were Spider-Man or zoom through a landmine-strewn field so fast that the detonators can’t go off in time.

Hollywood Reporter: At their best, these later, save-the-world Fast flicks have allowed viewers to thrill to stunts even as they guffawed at their absurdity. But in F9’s would-be showstoppers, the thrills are mostly AWOL or the feats are simply too idiotic to embrace, even guiltily.

Variety: It’s built around Vin Diesel and John Cena playing out the angst from the Toretto brothers’ past. The family plot “works” (even as you’re aware of how thinly written Cena’s character is), but it’s not enough of an anchor; it’s more like an excuse. This series didn’t need more “heart.” It needed everyone onscreen to get up to speed. Fast and Furious 9 Trailer: Physics Goes Non-Existent As Rivalry Between Vin Diesel and John Cena Takes Some Insane Turns (Watch Video)

#F9 is grandiose fun. Bombastic, brazen, bold. Supercharged stunts & ambitious action set pieces mix with combustible soap opera dramatics. It’s a cacophony car-crunching mayhem. Vin Diesel & John Cena are terrific. Tyrese is the stealth MVP. Plenty of gas left in the tank. pic.twitter.com/oi1gygUtQz — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 18, 2021

Fast And Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).