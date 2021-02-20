Singer FKA Twigs, who had earlier filed a complaint against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, says his apology only brings back the wrong memories. "It (the apology) reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. This is taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it," Twigs said during an interview, according to Page Six. Shia LaBeouf Engages in PDA With Margaret Qualley Amid FKA Twigs Abuse Claims.

"I was always told that, you know, I was special and to look after my heart and to look after the light inside my chest and when I was with Shia, that light got blown out. And I just didn't think that that could happen," she added. Sia Claims Shia LaBeouf Conned Her Into an Adulterous Relationship After FKA Twigs Sue the Actor Over Abusive Relationship.

Although Shia has denied every allegation, he did apologise for his bad behaviour. Twigs, however, is not affected by it.

