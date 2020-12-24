Hollywood star Gal Gadot has replied to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who had earlier praised the actress for essaying Wonder Woman perfectly in the new release, Wonder Woman 1984. Gadot said she is glad that Hrithik had enjoyed the film. "Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Hrithik Roshan Watches Wonder Woman 1984 with Family, Says ‘Thank You Gal Gadot for Being the Perfect Wonder Woman’

Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!" Hrithik had tweeted. To this, Gadot has replied: "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday." The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot reprising the titular superhero and her alter ego Diana Prince. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 Has an Awesome Cameo in Mid Credits Scene and Here’s What It Means [Spoiler]

Gal Gadot Reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s Praising Tweet For WW 84:

So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday. — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 24, 2020

Hrithik watched the film with former wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor shared a string of pictures from the theatre and a few stills of Wonder Woman 1984.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).