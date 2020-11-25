Gal Gadot starred superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984, will release theatrically in India on December 25, 2020. If things had gone according to the plans of the humans, Wonder Woman 1984 would have released and, hopefully, shattered a few box-office records by now. But, the Gods had different plans for the world thus delaying this movie about the daughter of a God. Now, the studio feels confident enough about the global situation to release the film in theatres. 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Debut in China Week Before US Release.

The movie is also being released simultaneously on HBO Max along with the theatrical release. But the streaming platform is not available in many countries, including India. So, watching the movie in theatres seems like the best option for the Indian fans who had been eagerly waiting for its release. But, again, the footfall at the theatres will be much less because of the pandemic. After Wonder Woman 1984's Select Release on HBO Max, Marvel Fans Wonder if Black Widow Will Also Follow Suit and Come Out on Disney+.

Watch The Trailer For Wonder Woman 1984 Here:

Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig in key roles. It is unknown at the moment how Chris's character Steve was resurrected after his death in the first film. But, it might have to do something with a wish-granting stone.

Wonder Woman 1984 made Patty Jenkins the highest-paid female director in the world, reportedly. It is unfortunate that the effect of the pandemic on the film might just become two steps forward, one step backwards for female directors.

Talking about the superheroine, Patty has said in an interview with Vanity Fair, "Heroism involves keeping your love and compassion intact while you try to change the world. I love that about Wonder Woman and it was one of the things I felt the most passionate about being maintained, because it was something that I loved about her growing up. She was an inspiration and no part of her made me feel that I couldn’t also be a woman, and also be a mother, and also be a wife or a girlfriend or a partner. She’s a whole-bodied hero who stands for goodness, but also love and compassion and kindness. That’s where it was the most challenging—the world not thinking a female superhero could be powerful."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).