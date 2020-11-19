DC Fans are in for a treat as Gal Gadot announces the release date of her anticipated superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984. Yes, Gal Gadot was pleased to announce that Warner Bros are finally releasing Wonder Woman 1984 in HBO Max on Christmas 2020. The DCEU film will release in select theatres in the US a week ago on Dec 16 and after repetitive postpone in the film's release date, DC fans finally have something to cheer for. After the news broke the internet, not only Wonder Woman 1984 was trending on Twitter but Marvel fans erupted with their curiosity that when will Disney announce the same for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. Wonder Woman 1984 to Premiere Both on HBO Max and in Theatres This Christmas, Gal Gadot Shares Her Excitement for the Release

Some Marvel fans even wanted the Black Widow makers to keep the release date of the Marvel movie on the same day that of Wonder Woman 1984. That would indeed be one hell of a Christmas for the movie buffs out there. A twitter user wrote, "I do wonder, if Warner Bros choose to cave into the pressure and do release Wonder Woman 1984 on VOD/HBO Max, will it push Disney and Marvel Studios to follow suit with Black Widow in the same capacity." While the other one wrote "If wonder woman does well on HBO max, they're most likely gonna release black widow on d+ & i do not have that.now im anxious." A verified user wrote "Now that Wonder Woman 1984 is going to HBO Max on Christmas, I wonder how long until Disney+ starts eyeing that Black Widow movie sitting on the shelf." Cleopatra: Gal Gadot Is Reuniting with Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins to Play the Queen of Egypt in Upcoming Ancient Drama

Curious Twitter Reactions over Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

How Long?

Now that Wonder Woman 1984 is going to HBO Max on Christmas, I wonder how long until Disney+ starts eyeing that Black Widow movie sitting on the shelf... — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 18, 2020

Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas, Woaww!

"Wonder Woman '86" joins "Soul" as a streaming release on Christmas Day. Would be nice if Black Widow joined them to really turn my holiday into one big movie binge. — Grimlockimus (@ChromeTyranno) November 19, 2020

Every Marvel Fan Wishing This

i wish disney would release black widow the same way sony is releasing wonderwoman-xmas day in theatres and on disney+, that way they can get on with the marvel series' — loha (@lohablondie) November 19, 2020

Indeed, It Will Do Well

if wonder woman does well on hbo max, they're most likely gonna release black widow on d+ & i do not have that.......... now im anxious /gen — tiv 💌 | thank you chadwick 🤍 (@thorsnatalia) November 19, 2020

Will Black Widow Follow the Suit?

I do wonder, if Warner Bros choose to cave into the pressure and do release Wonder Woman 1984 on VOD/HBO Max, will it push Disney and Marvel Studios to follow suit with Black Widow in the same capacity. pic.twitter.com/tzvw8lXPUw — 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕥 👾 (@_MrMattWhelan_) November 13, 2020

Gotta Point!

Not y’all wanting black widow on disney+ which isn’t even available in most places. sure covid won’t be gone next year but there needs to be a better way. They already let her down in vormir I won’t have her solo movie just pirated NAT DESERVES BETTER — ⎊ emmy ⍟ (@emmystarked) November 19, 2020

It is clear that the entertainment industry will take time to revive and films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow would have been actual crowd-puller films as we proceed watching films on the big screen in the new normal. Will, the makers of the Marvel movie follow the suit for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. Disney might have learned the lesson after Mulan failed to rake in big bucks opting for a pay-per-view service for audiences.

