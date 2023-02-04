Director Ridley Scott's follow-up to Gladiator will release on November 22, 2024. Aftersun Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star in the film. The untitled sequel will be produced by Scott, his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment's Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher David Scarpa will write the script, reports Variety. Paul Mescal Roped In To Play the Lead in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel.

Released in 2000, the original Gladiator starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Since Maximus dies at the end of Gladiator, Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Maximus' lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen), in the sequel. As per Variety, Mescal is up for best actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his role as young, troubled father in the A24 indie movie Aftersun. He will face off against Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser and Bill Nighy. Mescal is also up for an Indie Spirit Award for best lead performance for Aftersun. Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix Spotted as the French Leader for Ridley Scott's Upcoming Historical Drama! (View Pics).

The 27-year-old actor first broke through with Hulu's emotional adaptation of Normal People in 2020, for which he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series at the Emmy Awards. In 2021, he starred in The Lost Daughter opposite Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley. Next up, he has the sci-fi thriller Foe, the British fantasy Strangers with Andrew Scott and Claire Foy, plus he's filming the 20-year adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2023 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).