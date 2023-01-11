Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro laid his hands on the Best Picture - Animated trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for his film Pinocchio. With this, Netflix became the first streaming platform to bag a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated feature. After expressing his gratitude for the win, he quipped how he's happy to be back in-person with those in the room. He joked, "some of us are drunk" and also emphasised how "animation is cinema". Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: The White Lotus Wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

It's not just movies for kids, he said, "it's a medium". Del Toro directed the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson. He also served as a co-writer with Patrick McHale. The movie is also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, which takes place on January 15. Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

