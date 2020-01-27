Grammys 2020: AR Rahman and Son Ameen Meet Maroon 5’s PJ Morton (View Pic)

AR Rahman and Son Ameen Meet Maroon 5’s PJ Morton at Grammys (Photo Credits: Instagram)

AR Rahman was spotted at the Grammys 2020, and the music maestro had been loading Instagram with posts and updates from the gala. From sharing videos of artiste performances to a sneak peek of his Grammys look, Rahman has shared several moments from the ceremony. But it's his picture with singer PJ Morton, who is a part of the pop band Maroon 5, that has grabbed maximum eyeballs. Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Gets Standing Ovation for Performing Her New Song ‘Anyone’ (Watch Video)

Rahman, who turned out in a long red leather coat, is seen standing between his son Ameen and Morton in the image. He mourned the demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and also shared a glimpse of the tribute from the ceremony. Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas’ Teeth Become Talking Point After Twitterati Spot ‘Greens’, Singer Responds To Funny Memes With A Sassy Tweet.

AR Rahman and Son Ameen Meet Maroon 5’s PJ Morton

View this post on Instagram @pjmorton from @maroon5 A post shared by @ arrahman on Jan 26, 2020 at 5:26pm PST

"RIP Kobe!" he wrote on Instagram. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday here. In India, the ceremony was aired on Monday morning on VH1.