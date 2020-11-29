Anna Faris turns 44 today. If you only remember as the actress from Scary Movie, you are missing out on a lot. The fine AF actress has led some of the most amazing projects in Hollywood, that also gave her a chance to show her versatility as an artist. She has also started producing her projects. "I get a lot a satisfaction out of feeling more powerful than being just an actress," said Faris in an interview. “In an industry where you feel like you have no say over so many things, it’s nice to feel like there are a few things that you can control.” Scary Movie Star Anna Faris Recalls Her Past Relationship When She Was Got Cheated by Her Ex.

So, today on her birthday, we are going to talk about some of the movies that you can binge-watch today. Anna Faris Quits TV Show Mom After Seven Seasons to 'Pursue New Opportunities'.

Mom

While it is a sitcom at heart, the show did not shy away from serious topics like rape and alcohol abuse. Anna has quit the show in 2020 to pursue other venture in life.

What's Your Number?

Anna can even lead a romantic comedy with ease and there is no better example than this. She stars alongside Chris Evans, who was still not Captain America then, and she tracks down her exes wondering if one of them is worthy of a second chance.

The House Bunny

Anna plays an aspiring Playboy Playmate, who's living the life of luxury in the Playboy mansion. Things happen, and she lands up in a sorority. But that's just the surface of the movie. It talked about feminism and sisterhood also while making sex jokes aplenty.

Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel

Not the greatest written-movie, but its humour and smartness have their charm. Maybe enticing enough to get a few friends after a drunken night and watch it.

Scary Movie

Love it or hate it, you simply cannot ignore the fact that it's Anna leading this mad spoof.

A very happy birthday, Anna Faris. Keep shining bright. We are looking froward to her next project.

