Harry Potter Actor Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome To Welcome Their First Baby

Georgia Groome, Rupert Grint (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the constant flow of negative news of coronavirus, here is a little piece of good news. Harry Potter fame actor Rupert Grint (Ron) and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first baby together. The couple has been dating for quite a long time now, for about a decade. However, their on-off relationship has been always kept under wraps. Now, finally a new development on the personal front of actor's life is here. Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Reason Why He Won’t Play Harry Potter Again, Guns Akimbo Star Confirms He Won’t Be Seen in a Fantastic Beasts Movie.

The actor's representative told E News, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Of course, it will be pretty much like a breath of fresh air for all the Potterheads who have been following the actor since he was a kid himself. Also, he is the first one to become a parent when it comes to the main trio. We wonder how his on-screen friends and off-screen, Danie Radcliffe and Emma Watson must have reacted to the happy news.

On the other hand, most of the parts of the world is right now under strict lockdown. Home quarantine is strictly advised by the respective authorities in order to be able to curb the global pandemic quickly. Amid this, the couple would now be extra careful about the soon-to-be mom's routine and health safety. Stay tuned here for more updates.