English actress Emma Watson has spoken up on JK Rowling, the author of the famed Harry Potter franchise. The actress, who is on an acting sabbatical, has said that she doesn't want to see JK Rowling "cancelled", reports Female First UK. ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Emma Watson Banned From Driving for 6 Months After Speeding Violation.

Emma Watson Treasures Memories With JK Rowling

The 35-year-old actress has faced criticism from the Harry Potter author for her advocacy for the trans community but Emma has insisted that just because they have different opinions, doesn't mean she still doesn't "treasure" the 60-year-old writer and her memories of their interactions when she was younger.

Emma Watson Says She Treasures Personal Experiences

Speaking to Jay Shetty on the On Purpose podcast, she said, "I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I, that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish, to come back to our earlier thing”.

Emma Watson Urges Respectful Dialogue

She further mentioned, “Like I just don't think these things are either or. I think it's my deepest wish that I, I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with. I guess where I've landed it, it's not so much what we say or what we believe, it's how we say it. I just see this world right now where we seem to giving permission to this throwing out of people, or that people are disposable. I will always think that's wrong. I just believe that no one is disposable. And everyone as far as possible, whatever the conversation is, should and can be treated with, at the very least, dignity and respect”. JK Rowling Calls For Marks & Spencer Boycott After Transgender Employee Allegedly Distresses Girl Buying Bra, Slams the UK Retailer in Series of Tweets!

Emma Watson Open to Dialogue With JK Rowling

As per Female First UK, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress admitted she is "open for that dialogue" with the author about her belief in an erosion of women's rights to appease the trans community but is careful not to add to a "toxic" debate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).