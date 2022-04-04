Many fans were surprised and shocked when actor Heath Ledger passed away at such a young age. An actor filled with great talent, Ledger passed away tragically on January 22, 2008. His career was filled with some really amazing films and roles that helped cement his legacy in Hollywood. Ledger has given us so many brilliant roles from playing Ennis Del Mar in Brokeback Mountain to William Thatcher in A Knight’s Tale, but one that has still stayed with fans has been his portrayal of Joker in The Dark Knight. Andrew Garfield Remembers Heath Ledger After 14 Years of His Demise, Says ‘He Died in the Middle of a Film That We Were Making Together’.

Ledger took on the role of the Clown Prince of Crime in The Dark Knight. His initial casting was met with a lot of doubt, but as the movie released, all his haters had their jaws drop on the floor. Ledger proved many wrong and arguably gave the best villain performance in any comic book film. Fans to this day still hold his performance as the gold standard for comic book movies, and for good reason seeing as he posthumously won an Oscar too for it. So to celebrate Heath Ledger's birth anniversary, we are taking a look at five of his best moments as the Joker from The Dark Knight.

Intimidating the Mob

After Batman starts causing panic in the mob, Joker enters and offers to help them out by killing the Dark Knight, only stipulation being that he gets half of their money. Joker is in complete control of everyone there as he has a bunch of explosions strapped to him.

Opening Reveal

Joker orchestrates an entire bank robbery and does it flawlessly. Disguising himself as his own goon, he devises a plan so carefully that would ensure he is the last man standing. Not only that, but as he takes off his mask, he just leaves us with a very iconic quote.

Breaking Down Harvey

After kidnapping Harvey and strapping him to a bunch of explosives that leaves half his face burned, Joker gaslights dent into thinking that he wasn’t responsible for it, but rather Gordon’s team. Joker breaks Harvey down to his bare essentials and turns Gotham’s White Knight into its worst nightmare.

Penthouse Party

One thing that was extremely unique about Ledger’s Joker was how he kept changing his backstory, and it’s first made apparent in this scene. After crashing Bruce’s penthouse party for Dent, Joker grabs a hold of Rachel and starts telling about his life before Batman interrupts.

Interrogation Scene

This is without a doubt the best Batman and Joker interaction we have ever seen in live-action. Ever seen the villain have the upper hand even though he is being beaten mercilessly? That’s this scene. Ledger owns this scene as the Joker as Bale’s Batman brings the beat down on him as he tries to force him to give up Dent and Rachel’s location.

Ledger was a fantastic actor who I had the honour of watching on the big screen. His absence in Hollywood ever since his passing has been sorely felt. Ledger’s legacy lives with the amazing roles he left us.

