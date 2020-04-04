Heath Ledger Birth Anniversary Special: 10 ‘Life-Lessons’ Given by the Joker in the Dark Knight That Make Crazy Sense in This World!

Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Dark Knight (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The late Heath Ledger tragically left us on January 22, 2008, but he left the geeks worldwide a treasured property that we can't ever forget. Sure, Joaquin Phoenix was stupendous in Todd Phillips' Joker, and Jack Nicholson and Cesar Romero amped up the camp of the character in memorable ways. Not to mention, Mark Hamill did a tremendous job voicing the character in the Batman games and series. But for many, Heath Ledger was THE Joker. And for many years, will remain so. Heath Ledger Death Anniversary: Here's A Throwback To The Talented Actor's Posthumous Oscar Win [Watch Video].

Which may sound ironic, since Heath Ledger's casting in the role in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight was not initially accepted by the fans. They can't be blamed, fully, though. Heath Ledger was mostly known for his romantic and dramatic roles like 10 Things I Hate About You, Casanova, A Knight's Tale and Brokeback Mountain. Even when the first look of the actor as the Clown Prince dropped in, fans were still sceptical. Heath Ledger 39th Birthday: The 'Joker' who Triumphed the Knights of Acting and Made an Equally Dramatic Exit.

Then the trailer of The Dark Knight dropped in, and we knew this was something special. Sadly, Ledger passed away before the movie came out, and he never saw the tremendous adoration his character received and the Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor her got the next year (which was received by his family). His portrayal of the Joker is what makes The Dark Knight so great, enhanced by some effective writing by the Nolan brothers and Christopher's brilliant direction.

Speaking of writing, Joker truly has some great lines in the movie, some of which make for some very deranged life lessons, that kinda make sense in this twisted world. After all, the events of The Dark Knight Rises happen the way the Joker predicted, and if you look at some of the real-life events around you, you will as if Joker's words are truly forming shape. So in this dog-eat-dog world, maybe Joker's life-lessons are what we need to be in the survival of the fittest!

On the occasion of Heath Ledger's 41st birth anniversary, here's a look at a few mantras that his best character gave to his fans.

The Corporate Lesson For Freelancers

When In A Rat Race, Be Ahead Of The Curve Because...

Trolls and Haters. Explained!

Here's How Mob-Effect and Paranoia Work!

Sounds Tempting, Doesn't It?

Self-Reliance Is The Best Tool In A Profession!

Makes Sense, But Don't Try This Please!

The Politicians Abide By This Mantra!

Suddenly, The Crowd-Pleasing Tactics By Ministers In The Pandemic Make A Lot of Sense Now!

Last, But Not The Least - The Secret To Keep Yourself Up In These Turbulent Times!

Agree with the Joker's mantras? If you do, maybe it is time to visit the counsellor, before you start donning the white paint and begin cackling randomly. Also, dear Heath Ledger, we truly miss you!