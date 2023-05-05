Henry Cavill is one of the most handsome and charming actors of our time. Coming from relatively small beginnings, Cavill over the last decade has made huge moves in his career that quickly turned him into a beloved star. Having starred in some of the most insane blockbusters and shows that ruled network ratings, he is someone who has amassed a large following rather quickly. The Witcher S3 Poster Out! Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan’s Emotional Embrace Will Melt Your Heart!

The entire career of Henry Cavill can be summed up into the word “iconic,” as the actor has constantly played larger than life characters. From playing a monster hunter in the ancient times to hailing from the planet of Krypton, Cavill has played some of the most influential characters of our time. So, with it being his 40th birthday, here are five roles of the that turned him into a Hollywood star.

Sherlock Holmes (Enola Holmes Movies)

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creation of Sherlock Holmes is one of the most revered characters of our time, and Henry Cavill set to bring a more YA interpretation of him that was inspired by Enola Holmes’ stories. Playing the role in the movies alongside Mille Bobby Brown, Cavill for sure made a good Sherlock Holmes.

Napoleon Solo (The Man From UNCLE)

The Man from UNCLE is an energetic spy film that sees Guy Ritchie bring his classic sense of humour to the movie. Playing the role of Napoleon Solo, Cavill honestly gives a charismatic performance that becomes a highlight of the movie. It was fun seeing him just let-loose and it made for an enjoyable viewing.

Geralt (The Witcher)

While Cavill is set to leave the show following the conclusion of season three, no one can deny that this wasn’t a great piece of casting. Playing a superhuman monster hunter, Cavill’s take on Geralt was inspired and, honestly, very engaging. He maintained the character’s grit, dry humour and charisma, and felt like a force of nature.

August Walker (Mission: Impossible – Fallout)

Going toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise is no easy task and yet Cavill made it look easy. Being in an antagonistic role which was quite new for him, Cavill looked like he was having the time of his life when playing August Walker in the sixth Mission: Impossible film. It was just made all the more better by the amazing fight scenes the actor was able to deliver.

Superman (DCEU)

Cavill’s big break, he played the DCEU version of Superman which at the time was a controversial interpretation, has come to be appreciated a lot more now. Playing this more grounded take on the character who is just trying to learn his place in the world, Cavill made for a great Kal-El. Henry Cavill Confirms He Is Not Returning as Superman, Says It's Been a 'Fun Ride'.

Henry Cavill is an extremely fun actor and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

