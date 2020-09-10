If you wait all year long for an Adam Sandler film, his upcoming project will get you excited. In his collaboration with Netflix, the actor will be next seen in the horror-comedy Hubie Halloween. The first trailer of the madcap film has released online. From a distance, it feels like a Halloween treat. We'd find on October 7 if it's just a trick. Sandler's tryst with horror is not new. He voices Dracula in globally popular animated film series, Hotel Transylvania. In fact, he has also produced a horror film titled, The Shortcut. Though the movie flew under the radar in 2009, over the time it has gained a cult following. Adam Sandler Birthday: 5 Critically Celebrated Movies You Must Watch to Grasp the Caliber of the Actor.

In Hubie Halloween, Sandler plays Hubie - the town idiot of Salem - has to save everything he loves on the night of October 31 from unknown forces. Since the film is set in Salem, we can expect some witchcraft to play a part in the plot? Well, there is certainly a murder mystery at play here. Interestingly, the actor's film for Netflix Murder Mystery is one of the most-watched titles on the streamer.

Hubie spends His Halloweens making sure that his townspeople play by the rules and stays safe. But, mostly, his apprehensions and fears are baseless earning him a bad reputation. But this time, the boy is not crying wolf.

Check Out The Trailer For Hubie Halloween Here:

The first thing you notice in the trailer is the good music that's playing in the background, nicely blending with what's unfolding on the screen. The gags with the thermos look funny. Adam Sandler’s Best Actor Award Speech Dissing Oscars 2020 Snub From Independent Spirit Awards Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill. This will be the director and actor's second collab after Little Nicky. The cast also includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson.

