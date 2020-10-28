The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have shared the most wonderful news and from industry pals to fans, all are jumping with joy. The duo through their respective social media handles have announced about their engagement. It’s official! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged and they have shared about it by posting an adorable picture. Gwen can be seen flaunting her engagement ring as she shares the best moment with Blake. Gwen Stefani Helps Blake Shelton with His ‘Quarantine Mullet’.

While sharing about it Blake Shelton wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” On the other hand, Gwen Stefani mentioned, “@blakeshelton yes please!” The makers of NBC's The Voice commented on the couple’s post by writing, “THE BEST NEWS EVER EVER EVER EVER”. Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Lynn Spears, Alicia Keys, Kate Hudson and many others have congratulated the newly engaged couple!

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton

It has been five years since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been in a relationship. The duo started dating in 2015 and had announced about their relationship on the popular show The Voice. And on October 27, Gwen and Blake took their relationship to the next level! Heartiest congratulations to this lovely couple!

