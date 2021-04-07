Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a birthday message for martial arts legend Jackie Chan, who turned 67 on Wednesday. Disha posted a picture posing with Chan, with whom she featured in the 2017 film "Kung Fu Yoga". "Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings i've ever known @jackiechan love you taguu," Disha wrote alongside the image. Jackie Chan Birthday Special: From Rush Hour to Drunken Master, 5 Favourite Movies of This Global Star That Are Kickass Fun!

"Kung Fu Yoga" revolves around Jack, an archaeology professor, who teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure. On the work front, Disha has started shooting for "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan Posing With Jason Momoa And Jackie Chan In This Throwback Pic From Joy Forum 2019 Is Exactly What You Need To Brighten Up Your Dull Rainy Evening!

She will also be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".

