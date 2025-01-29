World renowned action superstar Jackie Chan has wished for world peace even as he greeted all his fans around the globe and wished them a happy Chinese New Year of the Snake. Taking to his X timeline, Jackie Chan wrote, “Happy Chinese New Year of the Snake! Wishing all my friends and fans all over the world, good health, good fortune and world peace! It’s that time of year again! Check out my website for a chance to receive a lucky red packet!” ‘Karate Kid – Legends’ Trailer: Jackie Chan Teams Up With Ralph Macchio To Pass Miyagi’s Legacy to Ben Wang (Watch Video).

The new year celebrations, which begin today, will go on until February 12. The festivities end with the Lantern festival.

View Jackie Chan's Post:

Happy Chinese New Year of the Snake! 🐍 Wishing all my friends and fans all over the world, good health, good fortune and world peace! It’s that time of year again! Check out my website for a chance to receive a lucky red packet! 🧧(https://t.co/de1XeNMnl6) pic.twitter.com/JY8xrJvWke — Jackie Chan (@EyeOfJackieChan) January 28, 2025

Keeping in tradition with the habit of giving away ‘Hong Bao’ (lucky red packets) to fans as part of the new year celebrations, this year too, the actor will be sending lucky red packets to 300 fans, picked from a lucky draw.

The actor’s website also went on to present details of how fans could participate in the draw and win a lucky red packet.

Stating that they had prepared a fun quiz with 10 multiple-choice questions about Jackie, the actor’s team said that to participate, a fan would have to correctly answer all 10 questions that can be found on Jackie Chan’s website. The names of all those who answer all 10 questions correctly would get added to the lucky draw for a “Hong Bao” red packet, Jackie’s team informed.

The contest organisers informed that participants would have to create a new mail id and follow the instructions listed on the site to send their answers. Only entry per participant will be allowed, they added.

The quiz for the “2025 Chinese New Year Hong Bao Giveaway” has already begun and participants will be able to participate in it until February 05, 2025 at 23:59PM (Hong Kong time). Paris Paralympics 2024: Jackie Chan Carries the Torch; A Look Back at His Iconic Torch Relay Moments (View Pics).

The names of winners will be drawn on February 10, 2025 and announced the same day.

