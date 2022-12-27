Filming intimate scenes is anything but a cakewalk and Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal's experience is a testimony to it. The actor has revealed he felt awkward while filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston, describing the whole experience as torture, reports Mirror.co.uk. Jennifer Aniston Looks Divine Posing Nude As Allure’s Cover Girl for Their Last Print Issue.

The actors starred alongside one another in the 2002 comedy The Good Girl, which follows two lovers who are bored in their dead-end jobs and end up embarking on an affair. Fourty-two-year-old Jake admitted that he had a huge crush on Jennifer, 53, which made it difficult to film sex scenes with her. You Star Penn Badgley Opens Up About Doing Sex Scenes For the Netflix Show.

"It was torture, yes it was, but it was also not torture. I mean, come on. It was like a mix of both," Jake joked during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, quoted by Mirror.co.uk. Explaining his embarrassment, Jake said: "Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching. That doesn't turn me on."

He added: "Most of the time, it's oddly mechanical, right? And also it's a dance, like, you choreograph it for a camera. It's one of those like a fight scene, you have got to choreograph those things and I always have tried." Jake then told presenter Howard that Jennifer had suggested they use a pillow to help them feel more comfortable during the bedroom scenes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2022 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).