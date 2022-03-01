When it comes to playing villains, Javier Bardem is your go to guy. The man is amazing at portraying villainous characters. While yeah he does play good characters too, there is no denying that he portrays some of the most iconic antagonists of the last few years. Appearing in some really amazing films too like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall, Bardem has constantly been outdoing himself. Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem's 'Being The Ricardos' to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

Javier Bardem is a great character actor and his work immensely speaks for it. Playing roles that push boundaries of what an actor can do, Bardem always gives it his all to a role. So to celebrate Javier Bardem’s 52nd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best characters. Zack Snyder Birthday Special: From Flash Reversing Time to Batman Warehouse Fight, 6 Best Sequences From the Justice League Director’s Films!

Pablo Escobar (Loving Pablo)

While the movie itself wasn’t anything special, Bardem shines in his portrayal of the late drug lord. Bringing a charismatic sense to his performance, he really made the role his own, considering Narcos was going on right around the time and Wagner Moura was killing it as Pablo.

Felix (Collateral)

Bardem is only in this role for one scene, but does he knock it out of the park. Playing a drug dealer, Bardem almost steals the movie and makes this scene the best and most interesting in the entire film. He is great alongside Jamie Foxx here.

Him (Mother!)

Mother! is what you call anxiety turned up to an 11. Featuring a great performance from Jennifer Lawrence, Bardem also steps up to the task by portraying the role of Him. He is basically a metaphor for God in the film and does a great job at making himself feel larger than life.

Raoul Silva (Skyfall)

Bardem basically gave us one of the best Bond villains with his portrayal of Silva in Skyfall. A villain that actually pushes Bond to his absolute, Silva was an all-time great of the franchise. Not to say Bardem brings a great sense of intensity and a surprising amount of homoeroticism in the role that makes him so entertaining to watch.

Anton Chigurh (No Country for Old Men)

Anton is probably Bardem’s most prominent and famous role yet. That’s what won him his Oscar and of course he brings in a great performance that will be talked about for a long time. Anton is one of the all-time great villains, and Bardem’s performance just elevates that character.

Bardem truly is one of the best character actors of our generation, and I can’t wait to see what he does next. With this we finish off the list and wish Javier Bardem a very happy birthday.

