Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez and actor-director Ben Affleck were snapped sharing a kiss in Los Angeles. The couple was dressed casually for the cool temperatures while out and about on a morning walk. Lopez, 54, wore a long cream-coloured belted cardigan over a graphic tee and light-wash bell-bottom jeans, with black sunglasses, white sneakers and her hair tied back into a low ponytail, reports People magazine. Affleck, 51, sported a navy puffer jacket over a T-shirt in a similar colour, along with khaki pants and multicolor Nike sneakers. Another photo showed the pair walking side by side, sporting big smiles as they held hands. As per People, the spouses' dressed-down outing comes less than two weeks after they stepped out together in Las Vegas to host a poker tournament to raise money for Affleck’s Eastern Congo Initiative nonprofit, which the actor and director founded in 2009. Jennifer Lopez Declares She Would Simply ‘Walk Out’ Instead of Getting Enraged If Ben Affleck Ever Cheated.

On the red carpet at Lavo at The Venetian Resort, Lopez and Affleck made a striking pair as they posed together in their outfits for the night. The event was a star-studded affair, with the hosting couple joined by guests — which included fellow A-listers Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood, James Marsden, Lukas Haas, Tobey Maguire and Cara Delevingne — who sipped on cocktails from tequila brand Casamigos as they played blackjack and poker. In a recent interview for Vogue, Lopez revealed that her Oscar-winner husband "wants me to understand my worth and know my value." Jennifer Lopez Enjoys a Musical Double Delight with Usher and Adele in Las Vegas, Shares Fan Moments on Instagram (Watch Video).

Check Out Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Radiate Happiness During Hand-in-Hand Outing:

🌟 Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck show PDA in LA! 💏 The lovebirds held hands & shared kisses, melting hearts. They also turned poker players in Vegas, raising funds for Ben's Eastern Congo Initiative. 💕 JLo opens up about feeling beautiful & embracing her true self with Ben.… pic.twitter.com/Ay5qWeDjws — Celebrity Buzz (@EZCelebBuzz) November 29, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Los Angeles today. pic.twitter.com/JWp7sdjJYr — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) November 30, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more in love than ever. https://t.co/fiCPRKBWaA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 30, 2023

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2023 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).