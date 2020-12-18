Jeremy Bulloch was popularly known for essaying the role of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy. Although he had a minimal screen time, his role in Boba Fett’s costume in the Star Wars films, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, shot him to fame. The veteran actor, aged 75, died on December 17 in Tooting's St George's Hospital. The demise of the Boba Fett actor has left all industry members and fans saddened. Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill and many others have expressed their grief over the demise of Jeremy Bulloch. Disney Plus Announces Star Wars: The Clone Wars Spin-Off 'The Bad Batch' for 2021.

The team of Star Wars remembered the legendary performer, his unforgettable act and offered condolences on Twitter. The post read, “He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy.”

Billy Dee Williams wrote, “Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy Broken heartRIP Jeremy Bulloch #BobaFett.”

Mark Hamill mentioned, “Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. Broken heart #RIP_DearJeremy.”

Jeremy Bulloch had begun acting at the age of ten. He had reportedly appeared in numerous Disney films, British sitcoms and plays. The actor will be dearly missed will always be remembered for his unforgettable performance in the Star Wars saga. RIP, Jeremy Bulloch!

