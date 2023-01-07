Over the years, Jeremy Renner has become one of the big names in Hollywood that you’re sure will always deliver. Playing the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and headlining his own show as well, the actor has done some great work that has propelled him into not only being may fans’ favourite Avenger, but a great action star as well. Being Clint Barton, he has been in some of the biggest films of all time, however, a lot of his other work ends up going unnoticed. Jeremy Renner's First Video After His Accident Shows Hawkeye Actor Having a ‘Spa Day’ at the Hospital - Watch.

With crime thrillers like The Town and the high concept sci-fi flicks like Arrival in his filmography, Renner has a career that is worthy of being called great. Showcasing his talent as a character actor and someone with range, Renner has done a lot of impressive work. So, with the actor turning 52, let’s take a look at five of his best non-Marvel films to watch.

The Town

A high-stakes crime drama directed by Ben Affleck that sees him star in it as well, its about a bank robber who develops feelings for one of his victims, while him and crew plan a huge heist. Renner in particular gives a brilliant performance here as the actor gives a very compelling performances playing the role of robber James Coughlin.

The Hurt Locker

Kathryn Bigelow’s take on the Iraq War following a bomb disposal unit made for a really intense watch. Showcasing the psychological reaction of one during such a heavy time and crafting some huge spectacle, the film delivers on every beat with Renner giving a impressive performance as William James.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

The Mission: Impossible franchise is one that keeps getting better with every entry, and MI4 in particular made for one of the best in the franchise. Tom Cruise hanging off the Burj Khalifa or a high-speed car chase while a sandstorm covers your field of vision, the movie delivers on every aspect. With the added cast of Renner and more, it easily makes it one of the best action films you will see in a good while.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

MI4 is one of the best action films you will see in a while, that is until you lay your eyes on Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation. Bigger and better, it’s filled with even crazier action set-pieces and has a great feel to it that makes it one of the most fun watches. It’s a complete riot in the best way possible and a great follow up.

Arrival

Denis Villeneuve crafts this stellar sci-fi story that makes for a heartbreaking watch. After aliens land on Earth, a linguist tries to communicate with them to know exactly what they are here for, and the film ends up touching upon some concepts that will really have you pondering upon a lot of things. With a great chemistry from Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, this is a great modern sci-fi flick. Jeremy Renner Shares Selfie From Hospital Post Snow Plowing Accident, Says 'Too Messed Up Now to Type'.

With Jeremy Renner recently having suffered a huge accident, we hope the actor is in the best of health and hope for a speedy recover. With this, we finish off the list and wish Jeremy Renner a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2023 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).