Jim Carrey Shares Funny Painting of How Grim Reaper Is 'Officially Jealous' of Donald Trump Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Jim Carrey and His Donald Trump Painting (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Jim Carrey took a dig at US President Donald Trump and his response to the coronavirus outbreak through a painting of Grim Reaper. Grim Reaper is a fictional character that symbolises death. The figure is represented by a skeleton in a long hooded cloak, with a huge scythe in his hand. Carrey took a jibe saying the Reaper would be "officially jealous" of Trump. The actor took to Twitter to share an image that depicts Grim Reaper over Trump's face, reports people.com. Brad Pitt Plays Dr Anthony Fauci in New ‘SNL At Home’ Episode; Jokes about Some of President Donald Trump’s Remarks on Coronavirus.

"Grim Reaper officially jealous Of Trump And Gop's Ability To Double The Death Toll," Carrey wrote on the bottom of the painting. According to The New York Times' database on Monday, there have been at least 1,352,662 cases of coronavirus and 80,478 COVID-related deaths across the US. In recent times, Carrey has become known for his political paintings, many of which have Trump as the subject. On the work front, the actor was recently seen as an evil genius in the film "Sonic The Hedgehog". Alec Baldwin Slams US President Donald Trump Once Again, Calls Him ‘The Virus in the US’

Check Out the Funny Painting Shared by Jim Carrey

Based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega, "Sonic The Hedgehog" tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In the live-action adventure comedy, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr Robotnik (Carrey) and his plans for world domination.