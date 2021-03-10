American actor and producer Jon Hamm is a stellar artist who made his way into the audience's heart with ease. He is one of the most versatile actors that we know of and the range of characters that he has played on screen is pretty impressive. The actor started his career with immense struggle and managed to make it big only with hard work. With just an automobile and 150 dollars in his pocket, the actor moved to LA in 1995 and lived with four struggling actors while finding work. He started with theatre and failed. He took up different jobs and finally went on to bag the role of romantic firefighter Burt Ridley on NBC's drama series Providence in 2000. The actor has never looked back since. Jon Hamm Is Reportedly Dating His Former Mad Men Co-Star Anna Osceola.

He has acted in several films and shows but the most iconic still remains his role as Don Draper in Mad Men. The drama series gave him international recognition and he also bagged Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama during 2008 for it. Jon's character worked in a Madison Avenue (“Mad”) advertising agency and was a sophisticated, married advertising executive with a mysterious past. His character was loved by the audience who became quite loyal to the show as well.

Don Draper was one excellent written character who was sassy at so many points. So we thought to celebrate Jon's 50th birthday, there is nothing better than quoting some of his best dialogues from the drama series. So here are the top 5 dialogues said by Don that were simply epic.

Check It Out Below:

"If you don't like what is being said, then change the conversation."

"I have a life, and it only goes in one direction: forward."

"But what is happiness? It's a moment before you need more happiness."

"People tell you who they are but we ignore it because we want them to be who we want them to be."

"Change is neither good nor bad. It simply is."

Jon Hamm continued to work on intriguing projects and managed to won hearts with his acting, one film or show at a time. Join us in wishing the dapper actor a very happy birthday.

