Jungle Cruise New Trailer: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Film Looks Campy and Fun (Watch Video)

The first trailer of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise impressed the heck out of all. Today, Disney dropped a new trailer for the upcoming adventure film and it will blow your mind away. In the new footage, we get more of the funny chemistry between the reluctantly paired up characters of Dwayne and Emily. Their comic timing is spot on. And needless to say, they look really good together on the screen. The movie is based on a popular theme park ride at the Disney World. One can only hope that this finds success as the movies based on Pirates of the Caribbean ride did. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Go on an Adventure of a Lifetime (Watch Video).

The new footage of Jungle Cruise shows us that Dwayne and Emily will be fighting the natural horrors in the Amazon forest. They will be up against venomous snakes, leopard, piranhas and even a disfigured monster. And if that is not enough to get you excited, the villain brings a submarine into the Amazon river. That will be funny and campy. There is a lot of running.

Along with Johnson and Blunt, Jungle Cruise also features Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The screenplay is credited to multiple writers Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, J. D. Payne, and Patrick McKay. Jaume Collet-Serra has directed the film and will be reuniting with Dwayne for Black Adam. Jungle Cruise opens July 24, 2020.