Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and Bieber wife Hailey Bieber recently stepped out for a picturesque mountain vacation. And the two can’t keep away from each as love fills up the winter air. ‘Mini Fashionista’: Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Pictures of Son Jack Blues in Stylish Outfit (View Pics).

In an Instagram post, Justin, 31, could be seen sharing a kiss with his wife, 28, with mountains and a glassy blue lake in the background, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Hailey Bieber Posts Sweet Moments from Winter Vacation with Justin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

The two were bundled up in coats and hats. Justin wore a tan fleece coat and a tan-and-white crocheted hat, while his wife wore a black leather jacket, a black baseball hat and sunglasses.

As per ‘People’, another sweet photo showed the couple spending time together in a rowboat on the lake. In her own Instagram post, Hailey shared photos of herself in the boat, looking off into the distance at the scenic view.

"Let’s go outside more”, she captioned her post, which was set to Shania Twain's ‘You're Still the One’. The couple's vacation comes several weeks after a source said how overcoming their "challenges" has strengthened Justin and Hailey's bond. The Biebers celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on September 13. They also marked their son Jack Blues' first birthday in August.

The source told ‘People’ in September, "They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates. Becoming parents has only deepened their bond, Jack is the center of everything for them”. Pop Star Justin Bieber Shares Candid Family Pics With Wife Hailey, Baby Jack Blues (View Post).

"Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty. They are both very focused. Justin's super grateful for his fans. He's hyped about Coachella. Hailey will be there, of course”, the source added.

