Rapper, Kanye West, who earlier stirred a controversy after posting a sexually explicit comment about the Former Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, has now issued an apology to her. Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Escorted out of Event After Bold Red Carpet Appearance – Here’s Why.

Earlier, the rapper had made a remark on Kamala on social media in a since-deleted message on X, in reference to her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He had written in a since-deleted message on X, “I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don’t f*** losers anymore”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kanye followed up with another post, as he wrote, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. They don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life (sic)”.

He then made an apology to former presidential nominee Kamala, as he posted, “Kamala seems like a very nice human, I just wanna say sorry to her kids”.

The 24-time Grammy winner, who has been banned from X in the past for posting anti-semitic content, then launched into a tirade on the platform, saying, “The world is so lucky to have me”.

He declared in another message, “Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok”.

The rapper, married to model Bianca Censori after fathering four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also joked that he might be a “clone”, adding that he was only “warming up” and was “rich” so he could “say whatever the f***” he wanted. Kanye also reshared a post highlighting that Taylor Swift was the only person he followed on Instagram, reigniting tensions dating back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when he interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech, declaring that Beyonce should have won instead.

He said at the time, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time”. ‘Right in Time for the Grammys’: Internet Reacts As Kanye West Aka Rapper Ye Announces He’s Following Only Taylor Swift on Instagram.

The feud escalated in 2016 when West released the track ‘Famous’, in which he rapped about Taylor, “I might have sex with her” and “I made that b**** famous”. His then-wife Kim later claimed West had obtained the singer’s “approval” for the lyrics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).