In an unexpected social media move, rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, unfollowed everyone on his Instagram handle except Taylor Swift. Given the history between both artistes, Ye's latest actions have sparked widespread discussions online, with netizens calling out the "Stronger" singer to leave Taylor alone. The 47-year-old rapper also talked about politics and a lot of other things. The move comes just days after Ye claimed that his net worth in 2025 was USD 2.27 Billion despite brands like Adidas and Gap cancelling their collaboration with the controversial rapper for his antisemitic comments.

Kanye West Now Follows Only Taylor Swift on Instagram

On Saturday (February 1), Ye took to his X (previously Twitter) to share a series of posts related to his billionaire status and Donald Trump's re-election as the US President. He wrote, "Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok." In another tweet, he thanked the Grammys for nominating his track "CARNIVAL". However, on February 2, fans noticed that Ye had wiped his Instagram following list, leaving only Taylor Swift. The move quickly gained attention, sparking speculation due to their 'not-so-healthy' past. Check their reactions.

Netizens React to Kanye West-Taylor Swift Drama

Swifties (Taylor Swift fans), especially, were not happy about this outta nowhere move by Ye at all. Soon, the fan group started s trend "LEAVE HER ALONE" on X.

Ye’s X Post

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's complicated history dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when the former interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female Video for "You Belong With Me" and declared that Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time. He said, "Yo, Taylor, Im really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time." The event video sparked massive backlash online and gave rise to conspiracy theories about Ye saving Taylor from Beyonce. Meanwhile, the 67th Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2.

