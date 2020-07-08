Yes, Kanye West suffered from COVID-19 way back in February but he prefered to keep it under wraps then. The rapper, however, in his recent interaction with Forbes has opened up about his diagnosis while also revealing the reason for his opposition to vaccines. West is busy making headlines these days. It all started after he announced his presidential bid for the upcoming US elections followed by his coronavirus revelations. While he didn't mention details of his treatment, he did emphasise on his symptoms.

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” West said when asked about his experience with the illness. Speaking about why he thought Drake was also COVID-19 positive, he said, “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Twitterati Shares Funny Memes On Kim Kardashian Becoming The First Lady After Kanye West Announces His Run For 2020 US Presidential Elections.

While revealing his suspicions for coronavirus vaccines, Kanye elaborated on why he thinks the vaccines is the mark of the beast. "It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven," he said while trying to explain his understanding.

Besides West, we earlier had celebs like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olivia Nikkanen, Harvey Weinstein, Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju and Olga Kurylenko who tested for COVID-19.

