Rapper Kanye West has posted racy photographs of his wife, Bianca Censori, wearing a black mask with boots and distinctly revealing the derriere. The pictures have been coldly received by the Netizens. The rapper had a few new pictures he wanted to share of his wife on Instagram, reports Mirror.co.uk. Kanye West Faces Backlash For Wearing 'Racist' Clothes In Front Of His Children.

One photo showed Bianca in a kitchen as she wore little to nothing. The Australian architect donned black knee-high heeled boots and a barely-there bodysuit. She wasn't fully facing the camera, revealing the back of the body suit was just the string, keeping it tied around her neck, torso, and bottom.

Kanye West's Instagram Post

As per Mirror.co.uk, on her head was a black leather face mask. Other photos included a close-up of Bianca's side profile in the mask and her standing in a doorway with her back to the camera. She donned a black leather coat in one photo as she kept her back to the camera, slightly covering up.

Fans of the rapper were not impressed by the sexy snaps. One fan commented: "Bro, what the f*** are you doing?" Some people were worried about Bianca's safety. "She seems so unhappy and defeated. She’s enslaved to him, and it’s really sad," one person wrote. Other fans pleaded for Kanye to release new music instead of posting pictures of his wife. "This ain’t Bianca's only fans drop the album pls Kanye", someone pleaded in the comment section.

