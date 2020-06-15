Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Kanye West to Expand His Brand Yeezy into Beauty and Skincare Line

Hollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 07:43 PM IST
Kanye West to Expand His Brand Yeezy into Beauty and Skincare Line
Kanye West performs for Texas prison inmates. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After music and fashion, rapper Kanye West is ready to explore the beauty and skincare industry. According to TMZ, he has decided to expand his Yeezy clothing and sneaker line into beauty and skincare products, reports dailymail.co.uk. The 43-year-old rapper-designer has filed legal documents for trademarks in make-up, face masks, nail polish, shaving cream, deodorant, aromatherapy pillows, amongst others. Kanye West Birthday Special: Taking a Look at his Fashion Brand, Yeezy and Just Exactly How Much His Products Cost.

His decision to get into the skincare industry puts him in line of competition with his wife Kim Kardashian and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner -- who already have widely popular skincare brands. The 21-time Grammy winner was last publicly spotted in Chicago earlier this month. He was seen attending a Black Lives Matter protest. He has also announced that he has created a college fund for George Floyds six-year-old daughter Gianna, and donated $2 million to different charities. Kanye West Creates College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter, Donates $2 Million to Charities Associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd

The rapper's representative said that he has donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd. In addition, he has also pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families. Arbery was fatally shot while on a jog in February, and Taylor was killed in her home by police in March. He will also be aiding black-owned businesses with financial contributions in his hometown of Chicago.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

