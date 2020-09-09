Katie Holmes has now sparked a new romance after her rumoured split from Jamie Foxx. Holmes was recently photographed sharing some love-filled moments with Emilio Vitolo Jr, who is the son of famed New York City chef Emilio Vitolo. The duo was spotted kissing in a few pictures that surfaced online. In the pictures, Katie was seen sitting in Emilio's lap as the duo seemed to be enjoying their date night together. According to reports, Holmes and Vitolo Jr. dined at Peasant in New York City on Sunday. Katie Holmes Opens Up About Her Quarantine Life with 14-Year-Old Daughter Suri.

Holmes' new romance comes almost a year after her split from Foxx who the actress was reported to have dated for six years in an on and off relationship. The pictures suggested that Katie seems to be extremely happy and in-love with Vitolo jr. The duo had first sparked dating rumours on September 4 when they were spotted enjoying dinner date at a SoHo eatery. The new pictures reveal that the couple are ready to make things official. Take a look at Katie Holmes and Emilio's pictures here. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Separation: Singer Sela Vave Claims She’s Not the Reason behind the Couple’s Split.

Check Out Katie and Emilio Jr's Pics Here:

Before dating Jamie Foxx, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise but filed for divorce after five years of marriage in 2012. Cruise and Holmes share a daughter, 14-year-old Suri. Well, let's see if the new couple on the block will soon make their relationship insta-offcial too.

