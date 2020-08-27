Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed the little bundle of joy in their lives. The couple has welcomed their first child together, a cute little baby girl. Katy and Orlando shared this wonderful news through UNICEF. The newly blessed parents have not only shared the first pic of their daughter, but have also shared her name. Katy and Orlando’s baby girl has been named Daisy Dove Bloom! The couple told UNICEF, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.” Katy Perry is Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom, Announces Pregnancy With a New Music Video of 'Never Worn White'.

As soon as Orlando Bloom shared this good news, from family to friends to fans, all have been showering him and Katy Perry with congratulatory messages. The statement issued by the couple mentioned, “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.” Katy Perry Reveals the Secret to Her Happy Relationship with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcomes Their First Child

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, have also shared that they have setup a donation page on the arrival of their little munchkin. By extending support, one would be supporting for the well-being for every new life that comes into this world and also a healthier world for every child. This is indeed one of the most beautiful way to celebrate the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom! Heartiest congratulations to the couple and their families!

