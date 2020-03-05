Katy Perry is Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom, Announces Pregnancy With a New Music Video of 'Never Worn White'

Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Katy Perry, one of the biggest pop sensations in the world has announced her pregnancy in the most unique manner. On March 4, Wednesday night, the "Roar" singer took to social media to share a new video "Never Worn White" through which she also announced that she is expecting her first child. The 35-year-old songstress looks absolutely gorgeous in a white gown. Before releasing the video, Katy indulged in an Instagram live session with her fans where she spoke about her pregnancy at length. Katy Perry Jokes That She ‘Can’t Afford’ Her American Idol Co-Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to Her Wedding.

In her Instagram live session, the singer said, "There's a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for." This is Perry and Orlando Bloom's first child. The duo got engaged in February 2019.

Check Out Katy Perry's Video Here:

Katy is already known to be extremely close to Bloom's 9-year-old son, Flynn and fans are convinced that she is going to be a great mother given her equation with him. Sharing the big news reveal video on her Instagram, Katy wrote, "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer." Katy Perry Prays for Her Chinese Fans Amid Coronavirus Disaster.

Speaking about revealing her pregnancy news, the singer said, "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other" in her live session. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the songstress from friends and fans on Twitter for this happy news.