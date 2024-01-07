Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are "more in love now than they've ever been". A source has suggested that they could finally be ready to set a date for their wedding, reports Mirror.co.uk. Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine's day back in 2019, but the loved-up couple are yet to make it down the aisle. They were originally set to tie the knot in 2020, but their plans were derailed when they couldn't secure their dream location. Katy Perry to Be Temporarily Replaced on American Idol with ‘Big Time’ Star While She Performs at King Charles’ Coronation.

As per Mirror.co.uk, they then had to change their wedding plans again during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Katy and Orlando are now hoping that 2024 will be "the year they make it happen". A source explained: "They're happier than ever and everyone is predicting they'll get married soon, possibly even on Valentine's Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement." Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!

The source explained how both Katy and Orlando originally wanted to get married in Japan, but said the distance made it too difficult to arrange. "Doing something closer to home in California makes a lot more sense. Their place in Montecito has nine acres so there's plenty of room to do it there. Plus, it's close to LA so all of their showbiz friends could easily attend," the source told Heat magazine. The couple are believed to have been enjoying a number of romantic dates recently and have been made stronger following the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020.

